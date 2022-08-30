Rwanda Investigation Bureau Launches Operation to Arrest Environmental Polluters

Following the probing and naming of main environmental polluters, by Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) across different districts, Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has launched operation to arrest the suspects.

Rwanda Investigation Bureau's spokesperson Thierry Murangira told The New Times that so far 19 suspects have been arrested for environmental crimes.

He said that so far those arrested are operators in the mining sector.

"The offences include illegal mining, failure to fulfil mining standards and the rebellion against authority," he said.

He said the suspects arrested in Gasabo, Nyarugenge, Gakenke and Ngororero Districts are detained at RIB Stations of Kimihurura, Kicukiro, Nduba.

According to the report by Rwanda Environmental Management Authority (REMA), at least five mining companies, five clay mining activities, and four sand mining activities in the districts of Kamonyi, Muhanga, Gakenke and Ngororero were recently found to be polluting the environment from August 8 to August 14.

The probe found that the mining companies were causing soil erosion, polluting rivers, wetlands and failing to rehabilitate the mining sites.

The agency also found that some suspended mining operators were illegally operating without license.

"Some were operating without complying with recommendations from Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study," reads part of the report released last week.

Environmental Impact Assessment is a tool used to assess the significant effects of a project or development proposal on the environment.

EIAs make sure that project decision makers think about the likely effects on the environment at the earliest possible time and aim to avoid, reduce or offset those effects.

According to inspectors, the investigated mining companies were also found with no employees dedicated to environmental protection.

Murangira said that, if convicted, the suspects will be punished by article 54 and article 55 of the law N° 58/2018 of 13/08/2018 on mining and quarry operations.

Any person who undertakes mineral or quarry exploration, exploitation, processing or trading without a license, commits an offence, the law says.

Upon conviction, he or she is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than two months and not more than six months and a fine of not less than Rwf1 million and Rwf1 million or only one of these penalties.

The court also orders confiscation of any seized minerals or quarry in storage, trading or processing without a license.

Article 55 says that any person who does not comply with standards in mineral exploration, exploitation, processing or trading or quarry operations commits an offence.

If such offences caused human injury and disease or environmental destruction, upon conviction, he or she is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than six months and not more than one year and a fine of not less than Rwf1 million and not more than Rwf3 million.

If the offence caused human disability or incurable disease, upon conviction, he or she is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than one year and not more than three years and a fine of not less than Rwf3 million and not more than Rwf5 million.

The law explains that if the offences caused human death, upon conviction, he or she is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than seven years and not more than 10 years and a fine of not less than Rwf5 million and not more than Rwf10 million.

Operation continues

Murangira said that the operations to arrest environmental polluters continue considering that since different environmental crimes have been recorded.

Environmental crime is an illegal act which directly harms the environment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The crime which is the fourth largest criminal activity in the world is increasing by five to seven per cent every year according to reports.

Environmental crime is one of the most profitable criminal enterprises, generating around USD 110 to 281 billion in criminal gains each year.

It covers a wide range of unlawful activities such as illegal logging, illegal wildlife trade , illegal mining, dumping into water bodies, burning garbage, destruction of wetlands, waste trafficking among many others.

"We will not have a health society if defaulters do not refrain from destroying the environment. Environment is no one's property to destroy, it is therefore everyone's responsibility to protect the environment.

"A non-polluted environment is indispensable for all human being. This calls for collective responsibility against enemies of environment. RIB will not tolerate recalcitrant of environmental laws," he added.