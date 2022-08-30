Kenya: Kakamega Gubernatorial Candidate Barasa Says He Will Accept Vote Outcome

29 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kakamega — The Kakamega gubernatorial candidate Fernandes Barasa now says he will accept outcome of the ongoing vote even as he exuded confidence of win.

Barasa is squaring it out with Kenya Kwanza Alliance Cleophas Malala, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party party leader Cyrus Jirongo among others for the opportunity to succeed outgoing Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

Voting kicked-off to a slow start as some voters complained of delays.

Nakuru Town East MP-elect, David Gikaria was kicked out of Kiamunyi Secondary School polling center as residents were voting for the Rongai MP post.

Gikaria had wanted to enter the center when irate voters said they did not want the United Democratic Alliance party MP elect to interfere with voting.

He had just left Mercy Njeri Primary School Polling Center where he had camped since 6 O'clock when the polls opened.

UDA had deployed elected MPs and Governors as agents in all the 197 polling stations in Rongai.

The decision to have elected leaders monitor elections in Rongai Constituency was reached last week when Deputy President-Elect, Rigathi Gachagua toured the area.

