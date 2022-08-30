Kenya: End of an Era for Moi Family as All Sons Kicked Out of Parliament

30 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wanjiru Macharia

Nakuru — Raymond Moi has lost the Rongai parliamentary seat, marking the end of an era for the family of former president Daniel arap Moi.

Raymond was defeated by Paul Chebor of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in Monday's by-election. Chebor garnered 27,021 against Mo's 14,715.

This comes three weeks after the humiliating defeat of his brother Gideon Moi who also lost the Baringo Senate seat to UDA candidate.

The two Moi sons were defending their seats on a KANU ticket.

"I thank all my supporters for overwhelmingly voting for me, this shows the confidence you have for our party UDA," Chebor said.

More to follow...

