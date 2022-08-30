Kenya: Over 800 Persons With Disabilities File Suit Challenging Presidential Poll Outcome

29 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — More than 800 persons with disabilities have filed a petition questioning the validity of the outcome of the just concluded general election.

In their petition, they indicated that they were denied an opportunity to vote for Member of County Assembly, Senator, MPs, Women Representative, Governor and Presidential Candidates.

Through their organization dubbed Invalid Mlemavu initiative, they argued that they wrote a letter to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) asking it to provide them with instruments to enable them to participate in the election but were ignored by the electoral body's chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Through their lawyers Dansan Omari and Shadrack Wambui, they stated that they were unable to engage lawyers to file the petition in time because of lack of funds.

In their petition, they indicated that the outcome of presidential election should be put in question as a good number of people with disabilities were left out.

Their petition will now be argued before the seven judges of the Supreme Court which will have a pretrial on Tuesday.

