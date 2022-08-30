Uganda: Former PM Rugunda Woos Indian Spiritual Leader Gurudev to Invest in Uganda

Former Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda has asked Indian spiritual leader, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, to encourage people from all over the world to come and invest in Uganda.

"I request his holiness to use his position to mobilise Indians to come and invest in our country," Rugunda said invitingly.

"The policy is simple, you come to Uganda, you have little or no money, within a few years, you make a lot of money. Of course, we are encouraging those who are coming to invest to come with money that will accelerate the rate of becoming richer. So in a nutshell, if you want to make money, come to Uganda."

Rugunda was speaking at a dinner organised in honour of India's globally revered spiritual and humanitarian leader, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, by Harshad Barot, the proprietor of Tirupati Group Limited.

The spiritual leader was in Uganda for a two-day official visit.

The Tirupati family led by Miraj Barot, the Managing Manager of Tirupati Group that hosted the global spiritual leader applauded him for accepting to come to Uganda and bless them.

Juhi Barot, the founder of Leela Foundation, was honoured with an award from Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishakar in recognition of her work touching the lives of the elderly in Uganda.

In his speech, Gurudev expressed interest to invest in Uganda, especially in the field of information technology.

"I am so happy that you have information technology people but we can bring in experts from India to train these young people for between three to six months. As you know India is the hub of knowledge,"Gurudev said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"So we have people who can come here and train our young people for about six months. We need a place here to operate. We request for a place for us, and then 50 to 200 youths can come and train the ones here and who will, in turn, employ themselves."

Other dignitaries that attended the event included the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Jane Frances Abodo, the Commissioner General of Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) John Rujoki Musinguzi, Bishop of Ankole Diocese Sheldon Mwesigye and Monsignor Charles Kasibante, the former Vicar General of the Catholic Archdiocese of Kampala among others.

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is the founder of the art of living which is a principle, a philosophy of living life to its fullest.

Its core value is to find peace within oneself and to unite people in a society - of different cultures, traditions, religions, and nationalities.