Uganda's Human Trafficking Champion, Agnes Igoye Gets IGAD Job

The deputy national coordinator for Prevention of Trafficking in Persons at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Agnes Igoye has landed a job at IGAD.

IGAD, standing for the Intergovernmental Authority on Development is an eight-country trade bloc in Africa including Djibouti, Ethiopia, Somalia, Sudan, Uganda, Kenya, South Sudan and Eritrea.

On Monday, Igoye announced she will now be based in Djibouti, the IGAD headquarters.

"I will now be the migration expert for the IGAD region which serves eight member states. I thank government for enabling me take this expanded responsibility,"Igoye said.

"I will continue doing counter trafficking work but this time in an expanded role serving the region and especially with improving opportunities for regular labour mobility. I will be championing among others the reintegration agenda on free movement of persons for which we already have a roadmap."

The holder of a Master's degree in Sociology from Makerere University also studied human trafficking, policy and prevention at the University of Minnesota in the US.

Igoye has highlighted the issue of human trafficking in the country at all fora she has being invited and this has also seen her speak about the same abroad in UK, US, South Africa and Mali.

Many have described her as being passionate about the issue of migration and human trafficking considering the steps she has taken to tackle the vices in the country.