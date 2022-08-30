Seychelles: Peace and Stability - a More Holistic Approach Needed, Says Seychelles' President At Ticad 8

29 August 2022
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

On the final day of the 8th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 8) Summit in Tunis on Sunday, Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan addressed the plenary session on the topic of peace and stability, calling for "a more holistic approach".

According to a press statement from State House, he "raised concerns on the impact of the conflict in Ukraine on global food security, lack of agricultural products and how it is affecting the global south, especially Africa."

"It is important, however, that we do not confine our discussions about peace and security to crises on land. Maritime crimes also contribute to threats impacting the security of African coastal states and regions. As a small island nation, dependent as we are on tourism and fisheries, maritime security is at the forefront of our preoccupations," he said.

Ramkalawan pointed to illegal fishing (IUU), trafficking in narcotics, arms and persons that pose a serious threat to peace and stability and undermine socio-economic development of the island state.

He also spoke about the connection between "development, maritime security and climate change," said the statement.

