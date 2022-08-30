Somalia: Finance Minister Holds Meeting With UK Ambassador

29 August 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The new minister of finance Dr. Elmi M. Nur held a meeting with the ambassador of the UK Kate Foster in Mogadishu on Monday morning.

"We had a discussion on the ongoing economic reform program, strengthening good governance & UK government support in Somalia's reforms & development," Nur said.

The minister said the UK is a valuable partner in Somalia's development.

The UK has a military base in Baidoa city, where it trains Somali soldiers as part of its support for the country to fight against Al-Shabaab.

The UK is one of the western countries that have embassies in Mogadishu which are helping the Federal Government of Somalia in the financial and debt relief program.

