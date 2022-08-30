Somalia: New Africom Boss Pays 1st Visit to Somalia

The new US Africa command Gen. Michael Langley arrived in Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Monday, the first trip since his appointment this year.

US Ambassador André welcomed him at the airport. The US Africa command boss held a meeting with Somalia's defense minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur and other officials.

"We provide security assistance that strengthens Somali & AU partners as Somalia assumes full responsibility for protecting the Somali people from extremist violence and extortion," the US embassy tweeted.

The US remains a key partner of Somalia in the fight against Al-Shabaab with Biden authorized in May to send troops back to the country to resume counter-terrorism after one year.