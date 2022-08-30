Sudan Doctors - 18 Protesters Injured in Aug 25 Marches

Khartoum — The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors reports that 18 protesters were injured during the August 25 Marches of Millions, including three cases of protesters being hit by vehicles belonging to the regular forces, wounded with rubber bullets, two injuries to the head with tear gas canisters, and isolated cases of injuries to the body as a result of direct targeting of tear gas canisters, beatings with batons and cases of respiratory difficulty with tear gas.

The committee said in a field report that it had recorded one case of injury with rubber bullets, three cases of being run over by vehicles belonging to the regular forces, 11 cases of injuries in separate parts of the body with tear gas canisters, and three cases of (blunt trauma) injuries as a result of being hit by solid objects.

Injuries treated by first aid teams in the field are not included in the report.

At least 38 protesters in Khartoum were detained on Thursday, the Emergency Lawyers said in a press statement the next day. The lawyers said they are monitoring the legal procedures at the Northern Khartoum Police Department to safeguard the procedures.

The Coordination of the Khartoum City Resistance Committees has called for renewed Marches of the Millions on Wednesday, August 31.