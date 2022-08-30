Kenya: Governor Sakaja Orders Release of Impounded Motorbikes, Cases Withdrawn

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has ordered the release of all impounded motorbikes at City Hall.

Speaking after meeting with all county government staff on Monday, Sakaja further directed that all cases against boda boda riders be immediately withdrawn.

Issuing the orders on Monday, Sakaja also asked the City Inspectorate to identity official drop off and pick up points within Nairobi.

Sakaja was speaking during a meeting with County Workers.

In July, Nairobi Metropolitan Services said they planned to release all boda boda motorcycles impounded within Nairobi before polls.

NMS Director General Mohammed Badi said he will consult Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai over the matter.

"Some boda boda had been impounded, I shall consult with with IG and ensure they get released before elections," he said.