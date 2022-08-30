Somalia: Saudi Arabia Launches Second Somalia Relief Phase

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center on Monday inaugurated the second phase of an emergency relief intervention for Somalia to help reduce the effects of drought and famine.

Royal Court adviser and KSrelief general supervisor Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah made the announcement.

Al-Rabeeah said the initiative was based on the Kingdom's "keenness to stand with afflicted people and those in great humanitarian need" and in continuation of the center's role in preventing the outbreak of famine in Somalia.

He said this had led to population displacement due to drought and severe food shortages. The first phase, worth SR27 million ($7.18 million), contributed to addressing famine and limiting its effects.

"With the generous directives of the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to stand with the needy and affected brotherly and friendly countries, we inaugurated the second phase of urgent intervention to contribute to covering the humanitarian needs of those affected by drought in Somalia, with an amount of SR47.214 million to support food and nutrition programs for children, provide water and shelter for the displaced, and emergency life-saving programs," he said.

Al-Rabeeah extended his thanks and appreciation to all the donors.