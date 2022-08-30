Somalia: Bomb Blast Kills Deputy DC in Somali Capital

An explosion that occurred in Mogadishu last night killed the deputy Yaqshid DC on political affairs who was identified as Moalim Hussein Filaweyne.

The reports say the explosion that killed the deputy governor of Yaqshid district in the Banadir region was from an IED attached to his car that went off while driving in Buulo Mahay neighborhood in Karaan district of Mogadishu.

The killing of the deputy DC was confirmed by members of the Yashqid district administration who blamed the attack on Al-Shabaab.

Somali police arrived at the scene after the explosion, and they conducted an investigation, but so far they have not made arrests for the murder, according to the witnesses.