Kenya: Kang'ata Says Murang'a to Get Drugs Supplies Only From KEMSA

Muranga — Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata says the county will henceforth purchase medicine exclusively from the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

Speaking during his maiden formal tour of the county government offices Kang'ata specified that the county would from this time purchase medicine from KEMSA.

The move he said will cut out middlemen involved when purchasing from the private entities by eliminating kickbacks.

This will reduce county funds spent on buying drugs and ensure the drugs are available at all public health facilities.

Kang'ata noted that the county owed KEMSA more than Sh.35 million and their accounts had been frozen.

He however asserted that talks were underway so as to unfreeze the accounts and resume purchase of drugs from the government owned institution rather than the private sector.

The new governor, also vowed to prioritize the county bursary program named nyota zetu so as to ensure the learning of the beneficiaries was not interrupted. - Kna