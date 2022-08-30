Namibia Bans Beef Imports From Botswana

Namibia has suspended imports of cloven-hoofed animals and their products including other potentially infectious materials from Botswana following suspicion of a Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak, officials said Monday.

Imports of all FMD susceptible animals, their raw products, and other potentially infectious materials such as straw, forage, lucerne, and other livestock feed from Botswana have been suspended with immediate effect and until further notice, Directorate of Veterinary Services Chief Veterinary Officer Albertina Shilongo said in a statement.

She said that Botswana has imposed a countrywide movement standstill of all Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) susceptible animals (cloven-hoofed animals) and their raw products including their exports to other countries until further notice due to the suspicion of FMD outbreak in that country.

All previously issued Veterinary Import permits are hereby cancelled and re-called while IN transit of raw livestock products and livestock feed through Botswana intended for Namibia or IN transit Namibia is allowed provided that transporting vehicles are sealed in the respective exporting countries and the seals remain intact while conveying through Botswana, she said. Namibia currently imports cattle from Botswana to satisfy its beef market in Europe due to an insufficient supply of cattle for slaughter within the country.