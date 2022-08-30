Kenya: Odinga, Ruto and IEBC Lawyers Given 3 Hours Each for Submissions in Supreme Court Petition

30 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Supreme Court has allocated 3 hours each to lawyers representing three key players in the presidential petitions challenging the victory handed to President-Elect William Ruto.

They include Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga, President-Elect William Ruto and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Chief Justice Martha Koome said 4 commissioners who differed with IEBC Chairman will have 1 hour to share amongst themselves.

They are led by Juliana Cherera while all others including surrogate petitioners will 30 minutes each.

"This time allocation is in consideration of the limited time for the petition which is 14 days," Koome told the lawyers during a status conference Tuesday, ahead of hearings that will kick off on Wednesday.

