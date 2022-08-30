East Africa: Experts to Host Twitter Spaces Discussion On The Hunger in The Horn Of Africa

press release

On August 31, 2022, USAID Administrator Samantha Power and Top Chef judge and food activist Tom Colicchio will host a Twitter Spaces discussion with USAID partners to examine the hunger crisis in the Horn of Africa and the response to the ongoing historic drought.

The discussion will feature experts meeting urgent needs on the ground in some of the world’s most vulnerable countries including Kenya, Somalia, and Ethiopia: Rania Dagash, UNICEF’s Deputy and Regional Director of Eastern and Southern Africa; Lauren Landis, World Food Programme Kenya Country Director; and Frantz Celestin, Chief of Mission at Somalia’s International Organization for Migration.

WHAT: #HungerCrisis: Responding to Drought in the Horn of Africa

WHEN: Wednesday, August 31st at 9:30 a.m. ET

WHERE: To access the event and set a reminder, visit: https://usaid.link/hunger