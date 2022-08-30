Kenya: Barasa Floors Malala in Kakamega Governor's Race

30 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Fernandes Barasa is the new Governor of Kakamega after defeating Cleophas Malala in a tight race pitting Raila Odinga's Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and Musalia Mudavadi's Amani National Congress (ANC).

Barasa garnered 192,929 votes against Malala's 159,508 votes.

The race was largely seen as a litmus test between Raila's popularity against his competitor Deputy President William Ruto who defeated him in the presidential election held on August 9.

An appeal filed by Raila at the Supreme Court was underway Tuesday with a verdict expected on September 5.

"To the people of Kakamega I say thank you for this victory," Barasa said, "I am assuring you that I will deliver."

Barasa takes over from Wycliffe Oparanya who served for two terms and was not eligible for re-election in this election.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X