Tunisia: Japan to Consider Financial Assistance to Tunisia Once IMF Deal Reached (Jica President)

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) TANAKA Akihiko Monday said his country will consider financial assistance to Tunisia once an International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal is reached.

"The IMF deal will serve as a basis for discussion with financial institutions, including the JICA," the official told a press briefing at the seat of the agency following the holding on August 27-28 of the 8th edition of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 8)

"Once an agreement concluded, Tunisia will be required to introduce necessary economic reforms," he said. Japan will be ready to provide financial assistance when reforms are undertaken.

TANAKA Akihiko praised Tunisia for the successful organisation of the summit notwithstanding a "complex" global state of affairs with the combined effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Japanese official said he was "impressed" by the performance of Tunisian startups when attending the TICAD8, citing Cure Bionics and MajestEYE operating in artifical intelligence and winners of Next Innovation with Japan (NINJA) programme- an entrepreneurship support platform.

TANAKA Akihiko said his country had signed a technical cooperation agreement with Tunisia to help boost its economy. Under the agreement, some projects will be speeded up, mainly Kaizen to upgrade quality and productivity. The programme will be rolled out to other African countries.

The agency is conducting a Sidi Salem dam sedimentation comprehensive management project study which, he said, is of capital importance in addressing water scarcity and floods.

The JICA is likewise considering support, at the request of the Tunisian government, to the deep water project in Ennfidha, Sousse.

The President of the cooperation agency, visiting Tunisia as part of TICAD8, met Sunday with Premier Najla Bouden. He said the JICA intends to continue working and cooperating with Tunisia to achieve a number of important projects under public-private partnership.