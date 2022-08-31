Kenya: Rally Navigator Mughal Relishing Four-Way Battle for Classic Car Title in Nanyuki

Nairobi — Motorsport navigator Assad Mughal says they are ready to face off with other rallying giants for the Classic car title at this weekend's Kenya National Rally Championships in Nanyuki.

Mughal, who is a co-driver of ALS Ford Escort Mk1 driver - and his brother-in-law - Shakeel Khan, believes the presence of multiple KNRC champions Ian Duncan and Carl 'Flash' Tundo in the same category will only bring out the best in the competition.

"It will be a delight and a fun experience to race against other experienced drivers in the classic car category. Our objective, along with Khan, is a clean run so as to reach the podium in our new Fly ALS, Escort Mk1," Mughal said.

He added that they are looking back to their good run at February's East Africa Safari Classic as motivation as they seek to cause an upset in Nanyuki.

"This will be our second Nanyuki Rally and we are eagerly looking forward to it. The last event did not work out so well for us because we were struggling with alternator problems. Although we managed to finish the race, we are hopeful of turning up better results this year," Mughal said.

Tundo, to be navigated by Samuel Taylor, will be driving a Triumph TR-7 whereas Duncan - who will be navigated by Jaspal Matharu - will be racing in his Nissan 240RS.

Also backed to make an intense push for the title is multiple co-drivers champion Piers Daykin who will be driving a Datsun 280Z.

Tundo and Shakeel will be hoping to bounce back in Nanyuki after an underwhelming performance at the East African Classic where they finished 37th and 25th respectively.

On his part, Duncan will be buoyed by his third-place finish in the same rally.

The rally will commence and terminate at Greystones on Saturday after scrutineering and reconnaissance a day earlier.

The route spans a competitive mileage of 153.04km and a liaison distance of 62.16km and comprises three stages - Mlima Hema, Ol-Naishu and Greystones.

There will also be a repeat run at Greystones during which competitors have the chance to earn bonus points in this Power stage.