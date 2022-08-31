Angola: Girabola - Faf Approves Tundavala Stadium

30 August 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lubango — Technical Council of the Angolan Football Federation (FAF) approved Tuesday in Lubango, southern Huila province, the physical conditions of Tundavala Stadium to host games of the first division of the National Football Championship, Girabola 2022/2023.

FAF inspectors assessed the fire extinguishing systems, changing rooms, state of the pitch, electronic scoreboard, access and press box.

Speaking to reporters after the inspection work, the president of the Technical Council of FAF, José Neves, said the structure is in condition, because it received works of partial restoration.

"The impression is positive, and it is always nice to come to the Tundavala stadium, because we found a formidable sports infrastructure," he said.

He warned that there are still aspects to be improved so that the infrastructure of the Tundavala Stadium to increasingly ensure better conditions, such as the elimination of the sand that surrounds the grass and the placement, in these areas of synthetic carpet.

He also called for the replacement of lockers in the locker rooms, replacing the metal ones for wooden ones.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X