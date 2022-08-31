Rwanda: Basketball Body, American Veteran Coach in New Drive to Nurture Local Talent

30 August 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Local basketball talent ranging from professional coaches to aspiring young basketballers are set to benefit from new annual youth camps as well as coaches' clinics, bringing on board professional players and trainers.

The development follows a four-year deal reached Monday, August 29, by Rwanda Basketball Federation (FERWABA) and American Coach Rico Hines, as part of the efforts to promote basketball in Rwanda.

Coach Hines, a former basketball player and the current developmental coach of NBA's Toronto Raptors plans to support Ferwaba in securing scholarships opportunities to Rwandan student athletes in top schools and colleges.

According to officials, at least 5 students per year are expected to represent the country in international communities.

"There's a lot of talented and dedicated youngsters. They just need a follow up and constant reminder to focus on what they want to achieve," Coach Hines told Times Sport on the sidelines of the signing ceremony.

"They have to keep pushing and being better day by day," he added.

The ceremony, hosted at BK Arena, was also graced by the Executive Director of the Rwanda Basketball Federation (FERWABA), Landry Jabo among other officials.

Coach Hines has been in the country for the past week.

During his stay, he conducted the second camp bringing together 100 children, including 50 girls and 50 boys, between the ages of 12 and 17.

Participants are rewarded with certificates at the end of every camp.

