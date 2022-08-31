Uganda: Museveni Attends Graduation of 1st United South Sudan Army

Juba, South Sudan — President Yoweri Museveni was on hand today to witness the graduation of the 1st batch of the necessary unified forces of the Republic of South Sudan as UGANDA is one of the guarantors of the South Sudan peace deal.

This follows the Entebbe Tripartite agreement of November 2019 in which a cessation of hostilities & a transition process towards general elections within South Sudan was set in motion.

JUBA:

South Sudan's former rebels join unified army

The graduation of cadets is a very symbolic will of the leadership and the people of South Sudan to work together in bringing stability and lasting peace to South Sudan.

Speaking at the graduation, President Museveni placed emphasis on the need to have peace in order to develop their country and focus on interests not identity.

"I bring solidarity and congratulations from the brotherly people of Uganda to the people of South Sudan on this landmark milestone, for working in true spirit of the African progressive forces to build the country towards sustainable development based on interests and not identity", he said

"The four sectors for economic development are Commercial agriculture, Industry, Services and ICT, however you need Peace to achieve all that", he further said.

On his part, President Salva Kiir addressed the cadet graduands and reminded them that henceforth they are now fully integrated into one force.

"You are not a military wing of any of the parties to the conflict, you are now the first national security special organ of the republic of South Sudan and as President, I am your Commander in Chief", he emphasized.

Other dignitaries in attendance were Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the President of the Sovereign Council of Sudan who also act as the second guarantor of the Peace agreement, Dr.Riak Machar Teny, 1st Vice President of South Sudan and representatives from Egypt, Rwanda, and Ethiopia,