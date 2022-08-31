Uganda: Fare Thee Well Gen Elly Tumwine

The fact that General Elly Tumwine, together with others under the command of General Yoweri Museveni toppled what they deemed a dictatorial government in 1986, deserves recognition.

Tumwine was among the 27 guerillas of the National Resistance Army (NRA) who on February 6, 1981, attacked Kabamba Military Training School to capture guns and depose the Dr Apollo Milton Obote-led government. The fighting lasted five years and ultimately, NRA captured state power on January 26, 1986.

They fought to liberate this country from the yoke of dictators and return freedom and democracy. Naturally, many lives were lost and others including General Tumwine suffered permanent injuries. General Tumwine lost his left eye. Last week, Tumwine succumbed to lung cancer at Nairobi hospital.

News of Tumwine's death drew mixed reactions. Some celebrated his death while others, especially the kins, mourned him and were puzzled by the animosity of some Ugandans. In his lifetime, Tumwine worked as the NRA Army commander, director general of External Security Organisation (ESO), Army representative in parliament, chairman of the General Court Martial, member of the High Command, minister of state for Defence, and minister of Security, among others.

He was yet to retire from Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) on August 31, 2022. Most of these positions put Tumwine on a collision course with many Ugandans. Certain decisions inevitably ruffle other people's feathers. This was not unique to Tumwine.

However, it is the attitude with which the decision is made that matters. Several generals have fallen before Tumwine and their deaths were never received with glee. When General Aronda Nyakairima, former Chief of Defence Forces and minister of Internal Affairs, died aboard a plane in Dubai, the country was gripped with shock.

Many Ugandans felt Aronda had been betrayed by the very group he served. Others such as Maj Gen Kasirye Gwanga, Maj Gen Pecos Kutesa and Lt Gen Paul Lokech followed, and the arbitrariness of their death touched many Ugandans. Their deaths were never celebrated, yet they also equally held controversial positions.

Tumwine annoyed some Ugandans when he seemed to justify police brutality against certain citizens opposed to President Museveni's government. He threatened to kill more people who would continue to challenge the government.

These statements amidst deaths, the disappearance of persons, tears, and bloodletting portrayed Tumwine as an arrogant and insensitive person. However, in 2021 while handing over the instruments of the office of the Security ministry, he appeared a bit reformed.

Although it sounded like the legendary fable of sour grapes, he reminded his colleagues in NRM to advise President Museveni about a smooth transition and transfer of power. He said the president should be protected from thinking of himself as "I know it all myself- nemanya nyenka. President Museveni has been in power for over 36 years.

Tumwine never had a chance to apologise to Ugandans. Tumwine professed Christianity and we have a motto: "For God and My Country" We are reminded in Romans 3;23 that we are all sinners; we have all fallen short of God's glorious standards.

Further in Matthew 6:14, we are urged to forgive those who trespass against us. Like one of Tumwine's daughters pleaded, let all those who Tumwine wronged forgive him. Those in power need to learn to be humble before ordinary citizens. Tumwine may never have wished to be given such a controversial send-off. Fare thee well, General!

