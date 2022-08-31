Rwanda to Host Aviation Africa Summit and Exhibition in September

Rwanda will host the Aviation Africa 2022 Summit from September 12-13.

The event that will bring together government officials, aviation leaders, regulators, policy makers, manufacturers and exhibitors from all over the world, will mainly look at ways of driving revival of aviation post Covid-19, with key topics around maintenance, sustainability, future technology and safety.

Prior to that, Rwanda will host the 1st World Airports Infrastructure, Equipment and Services Exhibition (SMIESA) from 12 to 13 September.

The two-day summit and exhibition will be attended by over 1000 key airport and aviation representatives.

It will aim at stimulating technology transfer in Africa by promoting the establishment of manufacturers (equipment and service providers), and promoting African airports and related services.

During the two events, stakeholders in the aviation sector will share their experiences and lessons from the past, discuss issues on how the industry can accelerate recovery, promote sustainability and enhance customer experience.

The events are co-organised by Times Aerospace Events, and Union des Gestionnaires d'Aéroports d'Afrique Centrale et de l'Ouest (UGAACO), co-hosted by Rwanda Civil Aviation Authority (RCAA) and Rwanda Airports Company (RAC), and officially supported by RwandAir as the African airline sponsor.

Yvonne Makolo the CEO of RwandAir said: "RwandAir is very proud to officially support this year's highly-anticipated Aviation Africa summit 2022 in our home hub of Kigali and we warmly welcome all participants."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She added that RwandAir's reputation for safety and service excellence has helped foster Rwanda's burgeoning aviation community and that they want to encourage further development of a sector which will be key to Africa's economic success in the future.

"RwandAir is committed to opening up Africa to the continent's growing aviation sector, as well as offering more routes and highly competitive fares for all our customers across Africa and beyond," she noted.

Silas Udahemuka, the Director General of Rwanda Civil Aviation Authority, said that the summit will position Rwanda to become a major player in aviation, particularly on the African continent, as well as promoting development of seamless collaboration and innovation.

Charles Habonimana, the Managing Director of Rwanda Airports Company, noted that it is exciting for Rwanda to host the first ever SMIESA, adding that the event will positively impact the travel industry, tourism and labour market, transport sector and business in general, and will ensure future continued use of Rwanda airports.

"While we have all been heavily affected by the pandemic, participants will come up with the next quick wins that will support full recovery and prosper," he said.

SMIESA and Aviation Africa 2022 will include activities such as exhibition of aircraft manufacturers, MRO providers, training facilities, various airport products and services; Sharing of information and experiences; and, networking and deal negotiations.

At the end, participants will explore opportunities across the country in an organised cultural day.