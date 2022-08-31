South Africa: Ramaphosa Gets Free Pass On Phala Phala Forex Farm Theft As Parliament 'Enters the Twilight Zone'

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the State of the Nation Address in Parliament, Cape Town in February 2021.

analysis

Having said he was ready to account -- just not quite yet in Parliament -- for the Phala Phala farm forex theft, President Cyril Ramaphosa thought he was done. However, the opposition insisted on a proper answer and the Speaker ultimately called time on an unfinished Q&A session.

When National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula cited the precedent of a previous incomplete question and answer session, it was with reference to the August 2014 "Pay back the money" Q&A with then president Jacob Zuma.

That's a similarity unlikely to sit easily with President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has styled his administration as one eradicating corruption and State Capture and upholding the rule of law and constitutional values.

But the February 2020 theft of US dollars stuffed into sofa cushions on his private Limpopo farm to which South Africa was alerted when ex-spy boss and Zuma ally Arthur Fraser reported it to the police in June, has cast a long shadow.

Ramaphosa has confirmed the theft, but has remained schtum on details, citing due process.

That was the case after a bruising Presidency Budget vote debate in June and again some two weeks later during a Q&A slot. And again on Tuesday, when...