Namibia: I Am the Solution to Your Future - Itula

INDEPENDENT Patriots for Change (IPC) leader Panduleni Itula says he and his party are the biggest solution for Namibians' future.

Speaking at the launch of his party's 2024 election campaign at Ongwediva on Saturday, Itula said other political parties are running amok, saying their biggest problem is Itula and his party.

According to Itula, his party would win the 2024 general elections, especially with the electorate using ballot papers in the 2024 elections.

He said his party would curb Angolan citizens living along the border from taking part in Namibian elections.

Itula said his party has been in discussion with the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN), the body that supervises the national elections, to ensure it enforces the need for the electorate to have both their ID and the voter's card for them to participate in the elections.

"Because in article 17 it says 'citizens'. All citizens shall have the right [to vote]. If you don't have your ID [card], you are not a citizen. To go into that electoral booth, you need to prove that you are a citizen and there is only one proof, that is, your ID [card]," he said.

He said those without ID cards will not be allowed to participate in the elections. Itula added that as a stakeholder, his party will ensure that ECN serves the political parties.

"There are no more electronic voting machines [EVMs], yes now you will see how we are going to win the elections. The EVM was the trick, now those elections will be won by the Namibian people in 2024," he said.

"We are saying our biggest solution is Itula and IPC. We are saying exactly the same thing. Except the coin has turned around. Your biggest solution for the future is IPC," he told his supporters.

Itula also promised his party members and supporters that come 25 March 2024, he would unveil a "formidable" team of young people who are capable of running the country.

He said his team would be appointed on merit.

"Not because you are known by whoever, you were wielding an AK47 and whatever. Can you deliver?" he asked.

He said that people would also be required to apply.

"It's not just you will become what, you will become what. No, we will ensure that Namibia is governed by people who know what it takes to govern a country. So, as we launch 2024, I want to ensure every single Namibian understands this. The Independent Patriots for Change wants change but change starts with you."

"So, you are the vehicles of change. Today as you depart from here, your responsibility is to educate everyone, your neighbours, your church, your community to ensure they understand that without your ID [card] and without a voting card, you will [not] be able to change Namibia," Itula said.

TOO AMBITIOUS

However, political analyst Gerhard Tötemeyer said Itula has never had an opportunity to demonstrate to the nation that he is indeed the leader that Namibia needs.

"He has to prove himself before we can say he is the leader. What I experienced, I once listened to him, he has a very dominant personality and you can expect these kinds of statements that he's got all the solutions and all the answers to certain problems that we do have," he said.

Another political commentator, Ndumba Kamwanyah, argued that he does not think IPC will win the 2024 elections, but the elections will be competitive and that Swapo will lose in urban areas.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I think Swapo will still win but not substantially. We will still see another drop like what happened in 2019 and 2020, but the extent of IPC winning and Itula taking over, it's difficult... it's very difficult in Africa and particularly the Southern African Development Community to completely upset a liberation movement with a lot of resources. I also have to say it will be determined by what happens between now and 2024," Kamwanyah said.

He further opined that IPC stands a chance of winning the next elections only if another bigger corruption of Fishrot magnitude comes up.

"If there will be another major scandal like Fishrot, then we may say comfortably that the tide may turn against the ruling party but in the absence of another major corruption scandal, it's difficult to see Swapo completely losing, but I think they will lose some of their voters. IPC will grow in their support but not feeling the power," Kamwanyah added.