Namibia: Five Die in Zambezi Plane Crash

30 August 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)

FIVE people have reportedly died after an aeroplane they were travelling in crashed into the Zambezi River at Impalila Island in the Zambezi region earlier today.

Police spokesperson Elifas Kuwinga confirmed the incident. Kuwinga said the aircraft took off at around 12h00 from an airstrip at Impalila Island.

He said preliminary investigations indicated that all five occupants of the plane died in the crash.

"Investigations into this matter continue and a full incident report will be forwarded soonest," Kuwinga said.

