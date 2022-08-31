Kenya Power Halts Third Party Token Purchase

31 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Kenya Power has terminated all contracts it signed with service providers in purchasing tokens effective Thursday 1 Septmber 2022.

The Utility company in a paid up advert now says prepaid tokens purchase and postpaid bill payments will only be done through the following authorized channels.

Prepaid tokens can be accessed through Mpesa paybill 888880 while those wishing to pay their postapaid bills through mpesa the number to use is 888888. Customers can also make payments through or purchase tokens via USSD code *977#

Kenya power further informed it's customers that new connections will channel their payment on Mpesa paybill number 888899. Customers can also access these services through kplc banking halls countrywide.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X