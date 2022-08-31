Kenya Power Halts Third Party Token Purchase

Nairobi — Kenya Power has terminated all contracts it signed with service providers in purchasing tokens effective Thursday 1 Septmber 2022.

The Utility company in a paid up advert now says prepaid tokens purchase and postpaid bill payments will only be done through the following authorized channels.

Prepaid tokens can be accessed through Mpesa paybill 888880 while those wishing to pay their postapaid bills through mpesa the number to use is 888888. Customers can also make payments through or purchase tokens via USSD code *977#

Kenya power further informed it's customers that new connections will channel their payment on Mpesa paybill number 888899. Customers can also access these services through kplc banking halls countrywide.