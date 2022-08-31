Ethiopia: News - Lalibela Imposes Curfew, Movement Restrictions, Unauthorized Firearm Possession

30 August 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The historic town of Lalibela in Amhara regional state has issued curfew and restrictions of movement for people and vehicles.

By so doing, Lalibela followed the cities of Debre Birhan, Kombolcha, Sekota which imposed stricter restrictions on movements of people and vehicles and curfews as of today as well as the cities of Woldiya and Dessie which implemented similar decisions as of Sunday 28 August.

The town of Lalibela, known otherwise as the 'Jerusalem of Africa,' and home to the UNESCO registered rock-hewn churches, has been on the media's spotlight recently as a city struggling to recovering its tourism that is battered by the covid 19 pandemic and civil war in northern Ethiopia.

According to the Lalibela city government Communication affairs office, the Mayor of Lalibela City Administration Mrs Tesfa Habte cautioned the residents of the city to understand the lies inciting hatred and stay calm and protect their surroundings. The mayor also urged the residents to side with the National Defense Forces, Amhara Special Forces and Fano Militia to fight against Tigrayan forces that "are committing violence in our zone."

Based on the current situation, the city administration has therefor imposed a curfew to not enter or leave the city from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM local times. No vehicle is also allowed to moved from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM local time.

Furthermore the city has prohibited carrying weapons unauthorized by authorities as well as the use uniforms of the security forces without recognition by the government. AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X