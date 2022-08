Nairobi — George Wajackoyah's Roots Party of Kenya has appointed Vinod Ramji as the Deputy Party Leader.

Also appointed are Naran Velji Arjan as CEO and Janet Akinyi Odhiambo as Deputy National Chairperson.

This follows a resolution by the Roots Party National Executive Committee in a meeting held at party head office in Karen.

Wajackoyah and his running mate Justina Wamae have been pulling in different direction as they accuse each other of disregarding party rules.