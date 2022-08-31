Africa: Media Accreditation Application for Totalenergies CAF Super Cup 2022 Now Open

press release

The media accreditation application process for the TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup 2022 is now open on the CAF Media Channel.

The application process will close on Thursday, 01 September 2022.

Please note that approval to access the CAF Media Channel does NOT mean you have been granted accreditation. All applications are subject to confirmation.

Successful applicants will be notified and provided with further information.

Furthermore, please be advised that international applicants are responsible for securing their own visas to Morocco.

The TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup 2022 will take place in Morocco on 10 September 2022.

If you have challenges accessing your media channel account, please contact: mediachannel@cafonline.com

CAF Communications Department

communications@cafonline.com