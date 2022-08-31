South Africa: New Stringent Rules for Raw Meat Products -South African News Briefs - August 31, 2022

Cape Town —

New Regulations for Raw Meat Products - May The Wors Be With You!

A new set of regulations has been gazetted by the Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza for all raw meat products, writes BusinessTech. Boerewors, a firm braai staple, has come under the microscope and if it doesn't have a minimum total meat content of 90% and a fat content of no more than 30% as well as cereal or starch, vinegar, spices, herbs or salt, food additives, and water, then it isn't really a boerewors. Burger patties too are undergoing the same grilling!

Did President Ramaphosa Answer the Phala Phala Question in National Assembly?

Political parties must not have been listening because, according to the presidency, President Cyril Ramaphosa answered their question in parliament yesterday concerning the robbery at his Phala Phala game farm. According to a press statement, the question that was posed asked "whether …he considered it prudent to take the nation into his confidence on the serious allegations surrounding his Phala Phala farm…, by accounting to the people of South Africa and speaking on the specified issue in the National Assembly". The President responded that he stands ready to take the nation into his confidence and that he would do so through the due legal and Parliamentary processes.

Five Die In SAPS Plane Crash

Five have been killed after a South African Police Service fixed wing aircraft crashed shortly after take-off at Rand Airport in Germiston yesterday afternoon. All five passengers were killed while the pilot was rushed to hospital in a critical condition. Authorities are yet to establish the cause of the accident. The details of the deceased and injured pilot will be released once their next of kin have been informed.

Spud Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32

Charlbi Dean Kriek made her acting debut in the movie Spud in 2010, at the age of 20. Raised in Cape Town, she became a model at the age of 12. She reportedly died in New York from a sudden illness, yesterday. Dean was engaged to South African model Luke Volker.