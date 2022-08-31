Kenya: TSC Interdicts 2 Teachers for Beating Student Who Failed to Attain 400 Marks

Kisumu — The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has interdicted two primary school teachers who are embroiled in an assault case of a pupil who did not attain 400 marks.

Edwin Ooro, an advocate of the accused availed in court copies of the interdiction letters of his clients, Paul Otieno Osogo and Maurine Awuor Otieno.

This was during the hearing of the bond application case by the prosecution on Tuesday at the Siaya Law Courts.

Otieno and Osogo are accused of caning a minor who was a student at Nyamninia primary school in Yala, Siaya county, in July 2022.

According to a viral video that had the minor bemoaning the cruelty of his teachers, the reason of caning was his failure to score 400 marks and above.

The minor had attained 346 marks, which his teachers were reportedly not pleased with.

Lawyer Ooro told told Principal Magistrate Lester Simiyu that, having been interdicted, his clients are not in a position to interfere with the case; and so should be left free.

"This objection (to bond) is a waste of precious judicial time and nonsense," said advocate Ooro.

The prosecution led by counsel Tracy Nambisia sought to have Otieno and Osogo denied bond over fear of witness interference.

Nambisia and the investigating officer Pauline Wekesa told the court that the embattled teachers are in a position to intimidate the witnesses who are also minors.

"The accused can still find and intimidate the children and cause them not to attend court because they know them very well," Nambisia said.

She stressed that the objection to bond is purely in the interest of the minor who was allegedly assualted.

The minor's father Dancun Otieno Ochido has also sent a letter to court, requesting to have the case withdrawn.

On Monday, Hon Simiyu directed the investigators to prepare an affidavit and copy relevant parties.

But Ooro wanted the affidavit thrown out of the window over technicalities.

Osogo and Otieno were further remanded for two more days awaiting a ruling on their bond application by Hon Simiyu on Thursday, September 1, at 9:30am.