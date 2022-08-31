Kenya: New Generation Number Plates Are Out, Get Yours Now!

Nairobi — The government has rolled out the new generation number plates for motor vehicles as part of measures to guarantee security against duplication.

The new plates were unveiled on Tuesday morning by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and his cabinet colleagues James Macharia (Transport) and Joe Mucheru (ICT).

"We are doing this because we want to address the security of our country. We are doing this because we want to help other agencies such as the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) function properly. We are also helping the financial sector and improve on transparency," Matiangi said and urged Kenyans to acquire the plates from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

Speaking during the event at the GSU Recce Unit Headquarters in Ruiru, Matiangi said the move will play a critical role in streamlining of the motor vehicle importation industry and curb tax evasion within the sector.

"Today we are unveiling the new generation number plates with several inbuilt security features. Some you will not readily see with the naked eye and is deliberate that way so that we are able to ensure the plate you have can lead us to all the information we need to have about the motor vehicle ownership," Matiangi said.

"We want them to have features that are identifiable by law enforcement agencies," he added.

Motorists are required to pay Sh3,000 in applying for the new number plate.

He added that the country is meeting international standards with the new plates roll out noting that the initial plates did not meet the international standards.

With the new plates, Matiangi said the Government will be complying with the amended Traffic Act of 2016 which he said is yet to be realized.

The Interior CS noted that the main reason behind the rollout of new generation plates is to address the national security challenges including curbing terrorism and other transnational crimes such as motor vehicle theft.

"The new plates are assisting us to synchronize the data sets that we have so that we not only have the accurate identity of the vehicles, but we also have accurate information on the background and origin of ownership of the motor vehicles," he said.

He went further to say that the move which is part of reforms initiated by President Uhuru Kenyatta after the 2019 Dusit terrorist attack, will play a critical role in helping other agencies such as the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and the country's financial institutions to function effectively.

Matiangi lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta for what he termed insisting on the multi-agency approach in the quest to operationalize the high-security facility which he said will be of great benefit to the public.

He called on Kenyans to acquire the new digital number plates within the next 18 months after which the Government will begin a crackdown on non-compliant motorists.

Also present at the event was NTSA Director General George Njao, Commissioner General of Prisons John Warioba, Interior principal secretary Karanja Kibicho amongst other senior government officials