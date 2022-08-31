Somalia: Somali PM Jets Back to Mogadishu From Tunisia

31 August 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Prime Minister of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre returned to Mogadishu today after attending the TICAD8 International Conference held in Tunis.

The PM's delegation includes the Minister of Planning Mohamud Beene-Beene, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ali Mohamed Omar, and other officials from the OPM.

Hamza was welcomed at the airport by the minister of finance, MPs, and other high-ranking government officials, according to a statement released by his office on Wednesday.

During Tokyo International Conference on African Development [TICAD], the Somali PM gave a speech on security, drought, climate change, and the other crisis in Somalia.

