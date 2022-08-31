Kenya: Odinga Congratulates Governors-Elect Abdulswamad, Barasa After Victories

Nairobi — Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has congratulated Governors-Elect Abdulswamad Sheriff Nassir (Mombasa) and Fernandes Barasa (Kakamega) following their respective wins in the gubernatorial elections.

The two leaders were elected Governors in Monday's polls that had been postponed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Odinga also thanked his supporters in the region for voting for the two Orange Democratic Movement Party (ODM) leaders.

"To our loyal supporters who came out to vote for them and Azimio as a whole on August 9, 2022, I thank you. Better days are coming," Odinga posted on his Twitter account.

Nassir won the election after garnering 119,083 votes beating Hassan Omar of UDA, who got 98,108 votes.

Barasa, on the other hand, won the polls after garnering 192,929 against his closest competitor Cleophas Malala of the Amani National Congress (ANC) party, who got 159,508 votes.

The Azimio Coalition now has 23 Governors, and Kenya Kwanza Alliance has 22.

Two Governors, Andrew Mwadime of Taita Taveta and Kawira Mwangaza of Meru, were elected on independent tickets.