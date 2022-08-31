Namibia: Geingob Congratulates Angola's Lourenço

President Hage Geingob has extended warm felicitation to President João Lourenço on his re-election as the president of Angola.

In a statement yesterday, Geingob also thanked the Angolan people for holding a peaceful vote.

"The people of Angola have spoken and have once again expressed their sovereign will through the ballot box by bestowing on the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) a mandate to steer Angola towards further development, progress and prosperity," Geingob said.

He said Lourenço's reaffirmation and endorsement for a second term as president is a demonstration of the affection and confidence of the people of Angola in his continued leadership under the MPLA.

The MPLA won 124 of the 220 National Assembly seats.

Unita (the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola) finished second with 90 seats.

Unita gained 43.95% of the votes cast, said the electoral commission (CNE).

It was the party's smallest margin of victory in an election.

In accordance with the Angolan constitution, the top candidate of a political party that wins the most votes is elected as president.

Geingob said as chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, he is satisfied with the 26 August 2022 declaration of the SADC Electoral Observation Mission to Angola, which concluded that the general elections in Angola have been carried out in a manner that was peaceful and consistent with the revised SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections and the relevant laws of the Republic of Angola.

"I wish to congratulate your excellency for the peaceful manner in which the campaigns and the general elections have been conducted, including your stated commitment to dialogue and inclusive leadership," he said.

Geingob said the people of Angola endured Namibia's pain and provided material support to Swapo until independence in March 1990.

He said the two countries' historic bonds of friendship have weathered many storms, and it is in the spirit of solidarity.

"I further wish to assure you of my readiness to work with you in order to collectively build a better future for the citizens of Angola and Namibia in a prosperous and peaceful SADC region," Geingob said.

"I wish your excellency good health, strength and wisdom in carrying out your renewed mandate, and I affirm to you and the fraternal people of Angola continued friendship to strengthen the excellent bilateral relations and cooperation that exist between our two countries," he added.