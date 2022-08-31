Namibia: Five Die in Plane Crash

31 August 2022
New Era (Windhoek)

Experts and investigators will arrive at Impalila island in the Zambezi region today to investigate and gather information to determine the exact cause of the deadly aircraft accident on the island.

A Cessna 210 aircraft plummetted from the skies around 13h15 yesterday, killing all five people on board.

The aircraft was en route to Rundu but crashed moments after taking off.

Indications are that the plane took off from the Impalila island airstrip and crashed on the bank of the Zambezi River in Muwana village on Impalila island.

When contacted yesterday, the director of aircraft accident and investigation Magnus Abraham told New Era details around the accident are still sketchy.

"We are still assembling a team to send to the island. They are expected to arrive tomorrow afternoon but the scene has already been secured by our people on the ground and the police," he said.

Namibia Civil Aviation Authority executive director Toska Sem, who also confirmed the incident yesterday, said it is tragic and sad for the country and the aviation community.

"No one survived the incident, and an investigation is currently underway. More information will be shared at a later stage," she said.

According to aviation sources, the victims are four tourists and a local female pilot.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X