Namibia: Five Die in Plane Crash

Experts and investigators will arrive at Impalila island in the Zambezi region today to investigate and gather information to determine the exact cause of the deadly aircraft accident on the island.

A Cessna 210 aircraft plummetted from the skies around 13h15 yesterday, killing all five people on board.

The aircraft was en route to Rundu but crashed moments after taking off.

Indications are that the plane took off from the Impalila island airstrip and crashed on the bank of the Zambezi River in Muwana village on Impalila island.

When contacted yesterday, the director of aircraft accident and investigation Magnus Abraham told New Era details around the accident are still sketchy.

"We are still assembling a team to send to the island. They are expected to arrive tomorrow afternoon but the scene has already been secured by our people on the ground and the police," he said.

Namibia Civil Aviation Authority executive director Toska Sem, who also confirmed the incident yesterday, said it is tragic and sad for the country and the aviation community.

"No one survived the incident, and an investigation is currently underway. More information will be shared at a later stage," she said.

According to aviation sources, the victims are four tourists and a local female pilot.