Gambia: Let's Fight Against Rape!

Rape is a societal issue that needs to be uprooted for the safety of our citizens. It is part of a broader Gender-Based Violence stereotype that is wreaking havoc in communities.

On a daily basis, a number of our young girls and even grownups face similar unwelcoming acts by men. And most of this act goes unreported. In most cases, these perpetrators are even known or somehow related to these victims.

This clearly tells a lot about the small and close nature of the country.

Rape is a cankerworm that is indeed hindering the moral values the country is renowned for.

It is in the news that The Gambia Police Force has forthwith terminated the services of one of its members, who was allegedly involved in rape case at the Senegambia area recently.

The incident came to many as a shock in view of the fact that police are mandated to ensure order, protect and save lives and properties.

The conduct of this one personnel nearly created a bad reputation for the whole Institution.

As a matter of fact, the Gambia Police Force has a clean track record especially in safeguarding and protecting the citizenry. We are indeed flabbergasted that such an act could even be associated with one of its personnel.

Let's all rally against this menace. It will not be that easy at all. But collectively we can eradicate it in the country.

The Gambia used to be a safe haven as people no matter what time could easily go about their normal business without any problem

However, we commend the Police High Command for condemning the act in totality and for their quest to ensure necessary actions are taken against the perpetrator.

Certainly, we are confident that the officer involved will face full action for his gruesome misconduct.

Also, it is high time the government implemented and adjusted some of its laws to punish perpetrators.

We need to implement some punitive measures. This will help us keep the menace at bay.

To the personnel in uniform, we place high confidence in you. Your role in securing the nation is laudable.

You are a role model and the whole nation values your service. But as the popular adage - 'one rotten potato spoils the whole bag'.