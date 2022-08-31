Somalia: Heavy Fighting Erupts in Central Somalia

A heavy fighting broke out on Wednesday in the El-Adde area, 60 km west of Beledweyne city in the Hiran region.

The battle is raging on between Ma'wisley clan militia and Al-Shabaab militants in the area, and it forced several families to flee their houses in fear of being caught in the fire.

The fighting came after the Al-Shabaab attacked the area under the militia group.

The residents of El-Adde area said that heavy weapons were exchanged between the two sides, and there is a loss of death and injuries on both sides.

The situation in the area is still very tense, and there is no word from the Hiran Regional Security officials as well as HirShabelle state.