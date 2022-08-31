Somalia: Heavy Fighting Erupts in Central Somalia

31 August 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

A heavy fighting broke out on Wednesday in the El-Adde area, 60 km west of Beledweyne city in the Hiran region.

The battle is raging on between Ma'wisley clan militia and Al-Shabaab militants in the area, and it forced several families to flee their houses in fear of being caught in the fire.

The fighting came after the Al-Shabaab attacked the area under the militia group.

The residents of El-Adde area said that heavy weapons were exchanged between the two sides, and there is a loss of death and injuries on both sides.

The situation in the area is still very tense, and there is no word from the Hiran Regional Security officials as well as HirShabelle state.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X