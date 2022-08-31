Mozambique: INSS Reopens Its Delegation in MocÍmboa DA Praia

Maputo — Mozambique's National Social Security Institute (INSS) has reopened its delegation in Mocímboa da Praia district, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, after three years of suspension due to the terrorist attacks that have been plaguing parts of that province since 2017.

The decision to reopen the services comes after the INSS authorities concluded that there is a return to normality of the local population, state and private institutions, as a result of the ongoing fight against terrorism carried out by the Defense and Security Forces (FDS), and the joint forces of SADC (Southern African Development Community) and Rwanda.

An INSS Monday press release said that, in addition to Mocímboa da Praia itself, the reopened delegation is also assisting the districts of Palma, Mueda and Muidumbe.

The INSS delegate in Mocimboa da Praia, Abdala Falume, has already been presented to the district structures, during the visit by a team from the INSS provincial delegation in the city of Pemba.

In the municipality of Mueda, the mayor, Manuel Alavalave, showed his satisfaction with the resumption of activities of the INSS in Mocímboa da Praia, making himself available to provide support to the INSS in the registration of more workers for the social security system, as well as in the allocation of a space for the construction of the facilities of a new district delegation of Mueda.

During the nearly three years of absence in Mocímboa da Praia, the services of the INSS district delegation have been operating out of Mueda district.

Quoted in the statement, the mayor recalled that "Mueda has welcomed, in recent years, the entire population from Mocímboa da Praia, Muidumbe, Nangade districts, and part of Palma. Mueda wishes to build its own delegation, within the great effort that INSS has undertaken in the building of infrastructures that, besides the dignified service to the users of the system where they are built, also brings a new image in the context of local development."

"In the scope of the work of the INSS in that region, the brigade held talks with some companies that operate in Mueda, including the Water Investment and Assets Fund (FIPAG), as well as a meeting with the management of the Mueda Central Market, which aimed to outline strategies for the resumption of the work of awareness and registration for membership in the social security system", the statement said.

In the meeting, the market management and the participants committed themselves to raise awareness and enroll market traders into the system.

For this purpose, the head of the Mueda market, Cosme Madanganha, says he has an initiative that will help in the mobilization of the referred group, which consists in the creation of a Whatsapp group, called "Market Management & Traders", whose objective will be to remind the traders, about the dates of payment of contributions, and other clarifications about the system.

Currently, the Mocimboa da Praia district INSS delegation has a universe of 532 contributors (employers) and 8,985 beneficiaries.