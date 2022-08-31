Uganda: A History of Groundbreaking Research At Makerere University

30 August 2022
The Independent (Kampala)
Kampala, Uganda — Since its humble beginning in 1922, Makerere University has been able to transform communities and societies through its wealth of human capital, numerous research outcomes, and Science and Technological Innovations that have served Africa and the world in general.

As part of the events to commemorate 100 years of this excellent service to humanity, the university has announce the third of a series of 'Makerere At 100 Twitter Spaces' whose discussion will reflect on Makerere University's groundbreaking health research and innovation over the last century and how it can be leveraged to improve public health.

'Makerere At 100 Twitter Spaces' will take place on Tuesday 30th August, 2022 starting at 7:00pm and will go on for a period of two hours. The discussion will feature alumni who have distinguished themselves in the medical field.

The panelists for this conversation will be Prof. Pontiano Kaleebu - Director of the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI), Dr. Olaro Charles - Director, Clinical Services at Ministry of Health, Dr. Andrew Kambugu - Executive Director Infectious Diseases Institute and Prof. Harriet Mayanja-Kizza - Professor of Medicine at Makerere University College of Health Sciences.

The Panel will be moderated by Dr. Rhoda Wanyenze - the Professor and Dean, Makerere University School of Public Health, and will guide the audience in highlighting some of the cutting edge health research and innovation over the last 100 years and how it can be leveraged to improve public health.

