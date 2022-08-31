Gabon Striker Aubameyang Robbed In Spain

According to Spanish newspaper El Pais, FC Barcelona striker and Gabonese international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, and his wife Alysha Behague, 36, were violently attacked in their home, in the early hours of Monday August 29, 2022.

According to the newspaper, at least four people armed with firearms and iron bars entered his home in Castelldefels, a town south of Barcelona.

His intruders managed to open a safe and fled with jewellery. Catalan police are yet to make arrests.

In recent days, according to English media, Chelsea and Manchester United who are in search of a number nine player, have both shown an interest in Aubameyang.

Translated from Gabonews (Libreville)