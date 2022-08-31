South Africa: Five Die in SAPS Aircraft Crash

31 August 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Five people died when a South African Police Service (SAPS) aircraft crashed at the Rand Airport in Gauteng on Tuesday.

"On board were five passengers and a pilot. All five passengers have sadly lost their lives. The pilot is critically injured and has been taken to a nearby hospital for further medical care," said SAPS spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe, in a brief statement.

Shortly after the crash, authorities combed the scene to establish the cause of the accident.

"The details of the deceased and injured pilot will be released once their next of kin have been informed," said Mathe.

