Kenya: Olunga Finally Bags First League Goal of the Season in Qatar

Nairobi — Harambee Stars skipper Michael Olunga opened his goal scoring account in the Qatari top flight on Wednesday night, scoring the third as his club Al Duhail beat leaders Al Arabi 3-0.

Olunga who was the league's top scorer last season had not hit the back of the net in the first four games of the season, but finally had a goal, hitting a 75th minute penalty.

Abdulla Al Sulaiti's own goal in the ninth minute gave Duhail a perfect start, the defender heading into his own net as he tried to cut out a cross.

Nam Tae Hee then added the second in the 52nd minute with a header into an empty net after Sultan Al Braik's cross from the left looped over the keeper.

In the 75th minute, Olunga completed the job sending the keeper the wrong way from the penalty spot, his first goal in three league matches. He missed the first two matches of the season with injury.

Duhail who are coached by Argentine legend Hernan Crespo moved third in the standings courtesy of the win with 10 points, two behind early leaders Arabi after five matches.

In the Asian Champions League, Olunga has so far scored four goals in five matches.

Last season, the former Tusker FC and Gor Mahia forward was in sublime form, scoring 22 goals in 20 league matches to finish as the Golden Boot winner in Qatar.