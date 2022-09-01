East Africa: Rwandan Soldiers Join Other EAC Forces for Medical Camp in Tanzania

Over 600 patients in northern Tanzania have received medical treatment as part of the East African Community (EAC) civil military cooperation activities, in which Rwandan soldiers are taking part.

A contingent of 15 medics from the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) have joined their counterparts from the EAC member states in the cooperation activities, which started on Monday, August 29.

While opening the medical camp, Maj. Gen Shabani Mani, the Air Force Commander of Tanzania People's Defence Force said the activities were aimed at "enhancing cooperation and good relations between EAC armed forces and citizens," according to a statement RDF.

As of Tuesday, a total of 625 patients had received free treatment in dermatology, internal medicine, general surgery, ophthalmology and dental services at the Bagamoyo Hospital, located 60 km north of Dar es Salaam.

The camp has attracted civilian and military medical personnel from across the EAC region.

Maj Gen Charles Karamba, Rwanda's High Commissioner to Tanzania, visited the RDF contingent on Tuesday.

"After touring different departments," the statement read, Karamba "hailed the excellent work being done by the joint teams and urged the civilian and armed forces medical teams to continue performing to the best of their ability with the available resources."

The medical treatment activities will be concluded on Wednesday.

The civil military cooperation week is the 4th involving military medics from Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.

Since 2018, similar activities have been held in Uganda, Rwanda and Kenya.