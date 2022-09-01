Rwanda: DR Congo Releases Nine Rwandans

The Democratic Republic of Congo has released nine Rwandans, including three children, who had been arrested on August 22, by Congolese army, FARDC, for illegally crosing the border.

They were received at La Corniche Border Post by Rubavu District officials on Tuesday, August 30.

The development follows talks between the two mayors of Goma (DR Congo) and Rubavu districts.

"We held discussions with our counterpart and they agreed to help us. They were finally released yesterday," the Mayor of Rubavu, Ildephonse Kambogo, told The New Times.

"We are thankful that we're working together with our counterparts in the spirit of good relations," he said. "There are some (Rubavu) residents with land in DR Congo which they cultivate, others have family there. But we recommend that people always use official border crossings their safety."

The released residents include Valentine Nyirarugendo, 25, Clementine Uzamukunda, 24, Speciose Niragire, 65, and Yvonne Nirembere, 13. Others include Justine Muhawenimana, 28, and her child Jihad Ishimwe aged 10 months, as well as Dative Byukusenge, 30, and her two children Fabrice Ishimwe, 8, and Christian Ntihemuka, 6.

"They are safe back home and have rejoined their families," a local resident, Nelson Dusenge, whose nephew had also been arrested across the border, told this reporter.

The New Times has also learned that there are five other Rwandan citizens who had been arrested last week but were released immediately.