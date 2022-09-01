Rwanda: The Ben, Fiancée Legally Get Hitched

31 August 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

Musician Benjamin Mugisha, commonly known in music as The Ben, and his fiancée Pamela Uwicyeza are now husband and wife before the law. The lovebirds on Wednesday, got married during a civil wedding ceremony held at Kimihurura Sector in Gasabo District.

The civil wedding comes months after Pamela, a former Miss Rwanda contestant, said 'YES' to the 'WHY' hit maker in a colorful proposal that took place in October last year, in Maldives Islands, where the two had been spending holidays together.

Uncle Austin, US-based musician Meddy, Producer Lick Lick and K8 Kavuyo are among a host of celebrities who were in attendance to witness the couple confessing their love before family, friends and the law.

However, everyone who attended the civil wedding had their phones collected before entering the sector's hall that hosted the couple's civil wedding to avoid any pictures as they wanted to make the ceremony a private matter.

However, the two were filmed holding each other's hands outside the sector's headquarters even before the ceremony took place.

Pictures, apparently taken with a phone by an unidentified person, later emerged in the media and on social media with the duo walking firmly together in the sector's compound after swearing in before the law as husband and wife.

The Ben has been under intense pressure from his music supporters about what the future holds for Uwicyeza ever since musician Meddy married his Ethiopian darling Mimi Mehfira back in May last year.

The singer, however, said he and his fiancée were in no rush but admitted that the plan for the wedding is work in progress.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X