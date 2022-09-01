Rwanda: Kwita Izina - Prince Charles Among Namers

Prince Charles of Wales has been announced among the 20 high-profile personalities to name baby gorillas at the annual conservation event Kwita Izina which will take place on September 2.

This was announced on Wednesday, August 31 by Rwanda Development Board.

The annually-held Kwita Izina is a flagship event on Rwanda's tourism calendar which is derived from the traditional practice of naming babies in families.

This year marks the 18th edition of the international conservation event, and is the first time the ceremony has taken place in person since 2019 following the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Prince Charles, who is the heir-apparent to the British throne, will participate in virtually.

The Prince, who was last in Rwanda in June when he attended the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), has a known passion for conservation.

Today, Rwanda is home to one third of the world's remaining mountain gorillas and the population is steadily increasing.

According to a statement from RDB, the 20 baby gorillas to be named are members of the Noheli, Musilikali, Ntambara, Mutobo, Igisha, Susa, Kureba, Pablo, Sabyinyo, Muhoza, Amahoro, and Hirwa families.